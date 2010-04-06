Girl Scout Troop of the Week (4/6-4/10): Troop 71859

To wrap up cookie season on April 12th, this week’s Girl Scout Troop of the Week is Troop 71859 from CoMo! Their goal is to sell 2000 boxes so they can pay for more camping trips and their bridging ceremony so they can become Juniors!

Riley, Finley, Violet O, Amelia, Claire, Elena, Ella, Gwen, Ivy, Josie, Lena, Lillian, Violet W. and Rosie



The entire troop is loving the new cookie “Exploremore” this year! Many girls said it tastes like an chocolate filled oreo! But the superior cookie is Thin Mints. They all recommend putting the Thin Mints in your freezer.