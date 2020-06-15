Taylorville @ Capitol Region Amphitheater

Get ready to immerse yourself in the world of Taylor Swift like never before! Taylorville is your ticket to a night filled with chart-topping hits and cherished deep cuts. This dynamic tribute band, armed with unmatched musical talent, takes you on a journey through Taylor’s iconic career. The stage comes alive with a stunning video wall production, adding a visual spectacle that complements the music perfectly. It’s a tribute that’ll make you sing, dance, and relive the magic of Taylor’s songs. Don’t miss this extraordinary homage to a pop sensation!

Listen to Y107 each afternoon (4/13-4/17) with Kira for your chance at tickets! Don’t wanna chance it? You can grab tickets below!