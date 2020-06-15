Taylorville @ Capitol Region Amphitheater

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July 24 @ 8:00 pm 11:00 pm

Get ready to immerse yourself in the world of Taylor Swift like never before! Taylorville is your ticket to a night filled with chart-topping hits and cherished deep cuts. This dynamic tribute band, armed with unmatched musical talent, takes you on a journey through Taylor’s iconic career. The stage comes alive with a stunning video wall production, adding a visual spectacle that complements the music perfectly. It’s a tribute that’ll make you sing, dance, and relive the magic of Taylor’s songs. Don’t miss this extraordinary homage to a pop sensation!

Listen to Y107 each afternoon (4/13-4/17) with Kira for your chance at tickets! Don’t wanna chance it? You can grab tickets below!

MU Health Care Capitol Region Amphitheater

Ellis Porter Dr
Jefferson City, Missouri 65101 United States + Google Map
(573) 424-4964
View Venue Website
Get your tickets here!!