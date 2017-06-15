Pussycat Dolls @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

After months of speculation, multi-platinum pop supergroup The Pussycat Dolls officially return to the global stage with the announcement of their highly anticipated 2026 North America, Europe and U.K. Tour – PCD FOREVER. Promoted by Live Nation, the 53-date run will see the group perform their chart-topping hits across major cities beginning this June. The tour also marks the 20th anniversary of the group’s debut album ‘PCD,’ with record-breaking singles such as recently certified 5x platinum “Buttons,” which surpassed one billion views on YouTube this past December, recently certified 5x platinum “Don’t Cha,”and recently certified 3x platinum “Stickwitu.”

Lil’ Kim and Mya will join as special guests in North America and Lil’ Kim will be featured in the U.K. and Europe. Known for defining 2000s pop culture, The Pussycat Dolls have collectively sold millions of records worldwide and delivered some of the most electrifying live performances of their era. The upcoming 2026 run brings Nicole Scherzinger, Kimberly Wyatt, and Ashley Roberts back together once again, marking a powerful new chapter for the global pop phenomenon.

They are coming to the Hollywood Casino Amphitheater on June 23rd!!