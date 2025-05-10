Mid-Mo Baby Expo

It’s Como’s Babiest event of the year!

Diapers, strollers, baby gear, and expert advice—everything new and expecting parents need in one place! Join us for the Mid-Mo Baby Expo at Courtyard Columbia with Boone Health.

You’ll find dozens of booths featuring baby products, local services, and parenting resources. There will be exciting giveaways and prize drawings. And of course, we’ll have fun activities for parents and little ones, including baby races! The Y107 team will be there too!

Seminars include:

9:00 a.m.: Pelvic Floor Therapy

9:30 a.m.: Lactation Consultant

10:30 a.m.: Pelvic Floor Therapy

11:00 a.m.: Lactation Consultant

Don’t miss this one-stop shop for all things baby!