John Mulaney @ Ozarks Amphitheater

Comedian John Mulaney is headed to the Ozarks Amphitheater this summer for a one-night performance.

Mulaney will take the stage Saturday, Aug. 15, at the venue in Camdenton with a “Very Special Guest.”

The Emmy-, Critics Choice-, and Writers Guild Award-winning writer, actor, and stand-up comic is currently touring North America on his latest tour, John Mulaney: Mister Whatever. He recently hosted and executive produced the Netflix talk show “Everybody’s Live with John Mulaney,” a follow-up to the live comedy series “Everybody’s in LA,” and also appeared on Broadway in “All In: Comedy About Love” in late 2024 alongside cast including Fred Armisen and Renee Elise Goldsberry.

You have the chance to win tickets exclusively on the free Y107 app, or if you don’t want to chance it you can grab them below!