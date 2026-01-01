Jefferson City Jaycees Cole County Fair 2026

The smell of funnel cakes wafting through the air, along with the sounds of carnival music and laughter rising from rides, can only mean one thing: it’s county fair season. A tradition for over 75 years, the Jefferson City Jaycees Cole County Fair is a week chock full of events, food, and fun.

The fair kicks off on Monday, July 27, from 5-11 p.m. daily through Saturday, August 1. Monday and Wednesday through Saturday, ages ten and under get in free with adult paid admission. All concerts and arena events are included free with paid admission.