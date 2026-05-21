Hope For Heroes 5k

Get registered for the 9th annual Hope for Heroes 5k race, coming to Columbia’s Cosmo Park on Saturday, June 13th.

Hope for Heroes 5k is a family-friendly run (or walk) that’s all about serving those who served us. Help veterans put food on the table by participating in this run/walk. Proceeds go to The Food Bank’s veterans programs, which support our many partner agencies and our VIP Veteran Pack Program.

Participants receive a t-shirt and finisher medal. Cosmo and Kat will be your emcees!

While the in-person race take place June 13, 2026 in Columbia, you have an option to still support the cause, but on your schedule! Sign-up for a virtual race that can be completed anytime after you receive your race packet.

Opening ceremony at 7:30 a.m. and the race begins at 7:45 a.m.

Does your organization want to cheer on the runners and walkers and help veterans get healthy, fulfilling food on the home front? Consider sponsorship. Or Volunteer to help. Find out more here!

$35