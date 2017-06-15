Charlie Puth @ Starlight Theatre

Internationally acclaimed, multi-platinum and award-winning artist, producer, musician and songwriter Charlie Puth today announced the Whatever’s Clever! 2026 World Tour, revealing headline dates across North America, Europe and the United Kingdom. The tour will span nearly 50 shows!

His most ambitious tour yet, Puth has assembled a world-class band to bring his biggest hits and more to the stage, delivering an unforgettable live experience. Produced by Live Nation, the North American leg will see the chart-topping artist headline iconic venues including Madison Square Garden in New York City and Los Angeles’ Kia Forum. The North American tour will feature support from Daniel Seavey and Lawrence on select shows and Ally Salort on all dates.

Charlie will be stopping at the Starlight Theatre on May 13th, 2026! Listen to Y107 for your chance at tickets! Or click below if you don’t want to chance it!