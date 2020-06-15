All-American Rejects @ MO State Fair

Formed in 1999 in Stillwater, Oklahoma, The All-American Rejects quickly became one of the most iconic pop-rock bands of the early 2000s. Their debut self-titled album in 2002 introduced the world to their sound. The standout hit “Swing, Swing” catapulted them into the mainstream. The band’s follow-up album Move Along, cemented their place in moder rock history. With hits like “Dirty Little Secret,” “Move Along,” and “It Ends Tonight,” the album was a commercial and critical success. Their 2008 album, When the World Comes Down, showed a slight departure from their previous sound, incorporating more mature themes. The lead single, “Gives You Hell,” became one of their biggest hits.

Throughout the years, The All-American Rejects have continued to evolve, taking their sound in new directions while staying true to the emotional core that has always defined their music. Their journey is far from over, and with their undying commitment to writing songs that resonate with fans, The All-American Rejects continue to be a force in music, proving that their relevance and connection with fans are only getting stronger with time.

They are stopping at the MO State Fair on August 14th, 2026! And you can use Y107 as a code for presale at 9am on May 15th!