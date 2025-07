DQ’s ‘Miracle Treat Day’ Benefitting CMN

Stop by participating Mid-Mo Dairy Queens and for every Blizzard Treat sold $1 or more will be donated to MU Health Care Children’s Hospital.

Join Cosmo from the Y107 Morning Show as he broadcasts live from the Columbia DQ at Stadium & Forum on Thursday July 31st from 4p-6p. You can stop by all day to get your sweet treats and give back to help the kids.

Come meet Paisley the 2025 Miracle Child for Missouri and get a sweet treat and help kids like her get better!