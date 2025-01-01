Campus Tracks 02/09

For me this might’ve been one of the most anticipated weeks of Campus Tracks I’ve ever had. I’ve been loving this new Weeknd album, so I’ve got a couple songs from that album that have especially stood out to me. My third song is an artist I was familiar with, but has certainly put himself more on my radar with this performance. Let’s jump in!

Campus Track #1 “Cry For Me” The Weeknd

I’ve listened to The Weeknd’s new album through and through about three or four times now and from listen one to four this song started and continued to be my favorite. This song reminds me the most of the dark sound he used to thrive off of. While I think it speaks so much to the fact that he has also mastered the disco and lighthearted sound, this is The Weeknd. The start of the song brings all of these super ominous noises like screeching guitar and a super deep bass/synth sound. While that start is amazing, the song really reaches its peak while heading into the second chorus. These almost angelic chimes come in and contrast the dark sound while The Weeknd belts out his best note on the song. You feel all the emotion behind this chorus and it’s right back to the dark sound. The song rounds out with a chorus of the chimes in the melody used throughout the song which is so catchy. Both production and The Weeknd absolutely kill this song.

Campus Track #2 “The Abyss” The Weeknd ft. Lana Del Rey

This song is how I was reminded that The Weeknd had released an album. I saw someone post the song on their Tiktok and I had a moment of terror that I had missed it. I believe “Cry For Me” is peak “dark” Weeknd, and this song is peak “melodic” Weeknd. I don’t think I’ve ever heard vocals like this in my life. This track starts out with a fast paced piano melody with some casual singing from The Weeknd. The whole time you can feel that the production is ramping up to something, and then it happens. There’s a pause and a pacing synth sound comes in, The Weeknd hits an “oooohhhhh” and then the pacing synth gets a solo. Lana Del Rey throws in a couple background notes and in comes the peak melodic sound. This song has such a cinematic sound to it. I want you to imagine you’ve been watching one of the best movies of your life. It’s raining and the main character’s significant other just sacrificed themselves and now the main hero must lock in and face their final challenge. That’s where my head goes every time I listen to this song. I really like these songs can’t you tell.

Campus Track #3 “305” Jordan Adetunji ft. Bryson Tiller

Don’t you love when you accidentally discover a new song? After listening through The Weeknd album I was just listening to the random rotation it was giving me and this song came on. I know Jordan Adetunji from his song “Kehlani” so I gave the song a chance. Afterwards I genuinely had the thought “wait a minute that was pretty solid” so I hit replay. I did that a couple more times after that and I was completely sold on the song. The drum line that runs throughout the song makes this production amazing. Both artists absolutely do their things with Adetunji taking the responsibility of all of the verses. Bryson Tiller is a huge R&B artist and it could’ve been so easy for him to get carried on this song by Tiller’s performance, but he mixes up the sound of each of his verses making them all stand out for their own reasons. Tiller’s on the choruses are short but provide a change up of energy with the production ramping up as well. Both artists understood their assignments on this song.

