Mom and Daughter sitting back to back
Shutterstock

Mid-Mo’s Best Mom Ever!

Carson 2 days ago

Just in time for Mother’s Day, Y107 is giving you the chance to brag about how great she is, as we’re looking for Mid-Mo’s “Best Mom Ever“.

Fill out the form below and tell us how awesome your mom is, and we might surprise her the week before Mother’s Day with $100 to go spoil herself!

During the week leading up to Mother’s Day on May 14th, Cosmo and Kat will call one mom at 9am each morning and surprise her, reading your nomination about her. Trust us, this is one of the best ways to honor your mom this Mother’s Day. (And the cash doesn’t hurt either).

Five Mom’s will win, with the first Mom awarded May 8th.  Entry period ends at midnight Tuesday, May 9th.

Need more ideas for Mom? Check out tons of offers and save a ton of $ at ShopMidMo.com right now. Restaurants, car washes, tanning, shopping, and more!

 

