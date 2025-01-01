Apple Paying Out $95 Million In ‘Eversdropping’ Settlement Money…Here’s How To Get Yours.

If you owned a Siri powered device including iPhones, iPad, Apple Watch MacBooks and more may be eligible to file a claim as part of Apple’s $95 million settlement over allegations that Siri evesdropped on you.

If you owned a Siri-enabled iPhone or other Apple devices between Sept. 17, 2014 – December 31, 2024 and who “experienced an unintended Siri activation during a confidential or private communication” are eligible to file a claim.

The settlement website notes that there’s a cap of $20 per Siri-enabled device. So if you owned 3 devices you could receive as much as $60 with a maximum payout of $100.

For more on the lawsuit and the settlement click here.

How Do I File A Claim?? click here