And the Winners Are…

So much style from our Mid-Mo Swifties! 35 photos were submitted, and almost 600 votes were cast. And after all the dust settled, it was a VERY CLOSE race for the top 3.
Congrats to our 3 Swift Style winners!
Harper H of Columbia
Jennifer (and Kora) of Jefferson City
Angela U of Osage Beach (or Travis & Taylor?)
They have instantly made the TOP 13 Finalists for the Tay-Tober Finale event Thursday night at Silverball Arcade Bar in Columbia from 6-8p.
If you did not win, you’re not out of luck. Join us for the party anyway, where 2 people from all attendees will become “Last Chance” qualifiers. So you can still be in the running! Best of luck!
Here’s the entire gallery!