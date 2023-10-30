And the Winners Are…

So much style from our Mid-Mo Swifties! 35 photos were submitted, and almost 600 votes were cast. And after all the dust settled, it was a VERY CLOSE race for the top 3.

Congrats to our 3 Swift Style winners!

Harper H of Columbia

Jennifer (and Kora) of Jefferson City

Angela U of Osage Beach (or Travis & Taylor?)

They have instantly made the TOP 13 Finalists for the Tay-Tober Finale event Thursday night at Silverball Arcade Bar in Columbia from 6-8p.

If you did not win, you’re not out of luck. Join us for the party anyway, where 2 people from all attendees will become “Last Chance” qualifiers. So you can still be in the running! Best of luck!

Here’s the entire gallery!