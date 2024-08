Rapper Flavor Flav was all over Paris for the Olympics dancin’ and cheering for several of the USA athletes including gymnast Jordan Chiles who just lost her bronze medal to a judges review and appeal. He’s now offering to replace it with a bronze clock!!

USA gonna Fight the Powers that be,,, in the meantime between time,,,

Imma always a man of my word @ChilesJordan https://t.co/evxFPV0YEd pic.twitter.com/rz72uZeWEz — FLAVOR FLAV (@FlavorFlav) August 13, 2024