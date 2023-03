Join Cosmo + Kat tomorrow to watch the Mizzou Tigers in the NCAA tournament at Level Up.

The Tigers game tips off at 12:40pm so get to Level Up early for your spot. Level Up has great food too, like burgers, pizza, tasty apps as well as ice cold drinks for those 21+.

Play arcade games, bowl and hang with your favorite morning show The Cosmo + Kat Show LIVE at Level Up in the Columbia Mall as we cheer on the Mizzou Tigers in the NCAA Tournament!