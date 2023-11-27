Y107’s Cosmo + Kat Set To Light The Magic Tree

Columbia’s original Magic Tree will be lit this week.

Thursday November 30th . The Magic Tree Village of Cherry Hill

5p- 8pm.

The streets of the Village of Cherry Hill will close at 5p and there will be food trucks, kettle corn lots of arts and crafts from the businesses in Cherry Hill as well as Santa & Mrs. Claus will be there for pics too!

The Magic Tree will be lit at 530p

Will Treelighter has been lighting the Columbia Magic Tree since 1995

You can also set up to have a cozy warm picnic around the Magic Tree grounds in a heated bubble tent! Book yours today.

How to find the Magic Tree:

Directions: from I-70 take the Stadium Blvd. exit and turn south on Stadium Blvd. At 5th traffic signal turn right on West Broadway. Follow West Broadway west until it turns south. When it turns south it becomes Scott Blvd. Turn left at Chapel Hill road and then right into Cherry Hill.

The Magic Tree is lit every evening from 5pm to 11pm til Epiphany (January 6th).