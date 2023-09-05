Listen live
Y107 Wants To ‘Meet You At The Marv’

cosmo 9 hours ago

Thursday evening Y107 will be live at Columbia College for the annual Meet At The Marv party!

CC students get to the soccer stadium a couple hours early for yard games, food trucks, live music & performances from CC Cheer & Dance Teams.   Cosmo from the Y107 Morning Show with Cosmo + Kat will be DJ’ing live with some Y107 prizes.

Stick around as the #12 ranked CC Women’s Soccer team hosts #23 University of Science & Arts from Oklahoma

6p opening kick off at R. Marvin Owens Field

 

Congrats to CC Soccer coach John Klein on winning game #500 this weekend!!!

