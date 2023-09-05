Y107 Wants To ‘Meet You At The Marv’

Thursday evening Y107 will be live at Columbia College for the annual Meet At The Marv party!

CC students get to the soccer stadium a couple hours early for yard games, food trucks, live music & performances from CC Cheer & Dance Teams. Cosmo from the Y107 Morning Show with Cosmo + Kat will be DJ’ing live with some Y107 prizes.

Stick around as the #12 ranked CC Women’s Soccer team hosts #23 University of Science & Arts from Oklahoma

6p opening kick off at R. Marvin Owens Field

Congrats to CC Soccer coach John Klein on winning game #500 this weekend!!!