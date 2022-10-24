Y107 Proud To Welcome Back The Art-Ful Bra This Thursday

Ellis Fischel Cancer Center’s 11th Annual Art-Ful Bra Silent Auction & Reception is back after a couple year Covid pause.

The bra is back! After a hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Ellis Fischel Cancer Center’s Artful Bra Silent Auction and Reception returns in 2022 for its 11th year. Cosmo from the Y107 Morning Show will be the DJ and Emcee for the night!

Details

Thursday, October 27

5:30-8:30 p.m.

Waves Cider Co., 604 Nebraska Ave., Columbia, MO 65201 [Map]

Proceeds from the event will provide our patients financial assistance with surgical and pharmacy expenses, transportation and lodging for treatment appointments, post-mastectomy garments, rehabilitation services, breast cancer research and patient education.

The free family-friendly event will include our silent bra auction, local artwork, live music and refreshments.

If you can’t make it this year, you can still donate and give here!