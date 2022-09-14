Y107 Present’s The 8th Annual Armani’s Angels Golf Tournament

Here is your chance to play some golf AND help critically injured and ill animals! Monday Sept. 26th at Columbia Country Club.

Join Cosmo & The Y107 Morning Show for the 8th Annual Armani’s Angels golf tournament that tees off at 11 a.m. on Sept. 26 at Columbia Country Club. The non-profit organization is hosting the tournament to raise money for critically injured and ill animals.

Entry fee costs $600 for a team of four. Register here to play!

10a Registration and a sandwich buffet lunch.

11a Tee time

Sponsorships are available for the tournament, starting at $150 for a hole sponsorship and up to $2,000 for a presenting sponsorship.

Armani’s Angels is an entirely volunteer-driven organization that aims to assist pet owners in emergent situations in Missouri.

Pet owners can apply for assistance through the website and will be contacted by Armani’s Angels within 24 hours.

Columbia Country Club

2210 N Country Club Dr

Columbia, MO 65201