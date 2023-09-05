Y107 & MU Health’s ParentLink Presents Family Fun Day

ParentLink’s Kindship Family Fun Day this Saturday September 9th from 10a-1p at Columbia’s Stephen’s Lake Park.

This FREE family fun even is open to everyone in the Mid-Missouri community. There will be games, activities, food trucks and so much more set up all around the park so walk or wheel around the paths and have a blast!

There will be free giveaways for the first 50 families who come out on Saturday.

Cosmo will be broadcasting live from 11a-1p at Stephen’s Lake Park

Fore more on the resources that ParentLink provides click here.

