Y107 Morning Show To Flip On Holiday Lights

The Candy Cane Crib & The Magic Tree will be lit up by Cosmo & Lauren.



The Candy Cane Crib guys have done an amazing job all over Mid-Mo setting up some of the most amazing Christmas lights. New to the scene is the patio area at Shiloh Bar & Grill at the corner of Broadway and 4th Streets. Be sure to go check them out one evening soon.

Wednesday, November 24th Withrow Electric Presents: Candy Cane Crib Lighting 3pm – 10pm

Come out to LogBoat Brewing in Columbia and help Cosmo & Lauren lead the countdown to the coolest Christmas lights display in CoMo. Plus you will have a chance to meet Truman the Tiger from 4:30p-6:30p, The Grinch is supposed to be lurking around as well from 7p-8p.

There will be Christmas movies in the yard and a chance for you to help an amazing organization the Dream Factory, a volunteer organization that grants dreams to local critically and chronically ill children.

Thursday December 2nd. The Magic Tree Village of Cherry Hill

5p- 8pm.

The streets of the Village of Cherry Hill will close at 5p and there will be food trucks, kettle corn lots of arts and crafts from the businesses in Cherry Hill as well as Santa & Mrs. Claus will be there for pics too!

The Magic Tree will be lit at 6p

Will Treelighter has been lighting the Columbia Magic Tree since 1995

How to find the Magic Tree:

Directions: from I-70 take the Stadium Blvd. exit and turn south on Stadium Blvd. At 5th traffic signal turn right on West Broadway. Follow West Broadway west until it turns south. When it turns south it becomes Scott Blvd. Turn left at Chapel Hill road and then right into Cherry Hill.

The Magic Tree is lit every evening from 5pm to 11pm from Thanksgiving Eve to Epiphany (January 6th).

The Magic Tree is for your enjoyment but, beyond this, is not without purpose. Please peruse this site to find Will’s idea of the greater purpose of the Magic Tree. To find your idea of the higher purpose look within your Self.