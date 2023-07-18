Listen live
WHAT'S HOT:
Scuba diver in Cancun, Mexico
Scuba diver in Cancun, Mexico

Y107 Live At Scuba Adventure In Rolla

cosmo 20 hours ago On The Street Leave a comment

Your scuba adventure doesn’t have to wait!

Join Cosmo from the Y107 Morning Show live in Rolla with Scuba Adventure this Saturday 7/22 from 4-6p at The Quail Run Diver’s Quarry 11000 County Road 3030 Rolla, MO 65401

Do you want to take scuba classes and learn how to dive? 

Join Scuba Adventures for a day of fun diving in the sun & some BBQ then a night dive followed by fireworks just after sunset.  To get signed up or for more info call 573 634 3483 

Cost is just $30 for adults and kids just $15 plus park entry.  Proceeds go to Shriner’s Children’s Hospital.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Privacy Policy | Public File | Contest Rules | FCC Applications | Site by Zimmer Communications Zimmer
Copyright 2023, Y107. All Rights Reserved