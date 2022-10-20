Y107 & Kristin Awarded Radio’s Top Honor

Music has the Grammys. Movies have the Oscars. Radio has the Marconis. And Wednesday night was a BIG night for Y107!

Y107 just won the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) Marconi Award for the CHR (Top 40) Station of the Year, up against legendary stations in the format in Baltimore, Miami, Houston, and Nassau, NY.

Additionally, your afternoon host, Kristin, won the Marconi Award for Small Market Personality of the Year! (Isn’t she AWESOME!)

This is incredible as we are all both honored and humbled.

However, this isn’t about us.

This is also very much YOUR AWARD! YOU have won this right alongside us.

The NAB Marconi Radio Awards are given to radio stations and outstanding on-air personalities to recognize excellence in radio. To be considered, we submit both written selections that emphasize how we serve our communities, as well as audio selections that feature not just us, but YOU! We’ve always taken pride in having YOU be a part of the show, weighing in on issues and topics, whether through the phones or texts. We literally could not have won these awards without your thoughts and voice.

We also couldn’t have won these awards without putting you first in serving our community, beyond the shows we do. It’s the events we take part in, from charity walks and food drives to our annual radiothons. In case we haven’t said it before, at Y107 (and Zimmer Communications as a whole), everything we do is truly for you, our listeners/friends/neighbors, and our community. Y107 is as much YOUR station as it is ours.

And with that, THANK YOU! Thank you for inspiring us, and joining us, each and every day. We could not do what we do without you.

Celebrate and enjoy YOUR 2022 NAB Marconi Awards!