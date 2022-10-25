Chelsea Cutler is coming to The Blue Note on November 17th, and we want to give you last minute tickets!

Oct 31-Nov 4, listen to Kristin every afternoon. Around 4:05, she’ll ask for caller 7 to play Wikipedia Roulette!

Did you know Wikipedia has a “random article” button? Kristin will hit it and tell you the subject of the article, and you have to decide if it’s a person, a place, or a thing! Get 2/3 right and you’ll win Chelsea Cutler Tickets!

Hear her music here:

Wanna just BUY tickets instead? Get them HERE!