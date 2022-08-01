Listen live
will smith at the Premiere Of Columbia Pictures' "Bad Boys For Life" held at TCL Chinese Theatre on January 14, 2020 in Hollywood, California.
Will Smith Apologizes Again To Chris Rock

cosmo 1 day ago

Friday Will Smith released a 5 minute apology to Chris Rock after the Oscar night slap heard around the world!

See Chris Rock’s response to Will’s apology under the video…

Chris Rock is on his comedy tour and while in ATL this weekend had a reaction to Will’s apology.

“Everybody is trying to be a f—ing victim. If everybody claims to be a victim, then nobody will hear the real victims. Even me getting smacked by Suge Smith… I went to work the next day, I got kids,” he said, referencing jailed Death Row Records cofounder Suge Knight.

“Anyone who says words hurt has never been punched in the face,” Rock quipped during the show, which is part of his Ego Death World Tour.

