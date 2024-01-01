Wicked: Behind the Scenes

Wicked was the very first professional show I ever saw. It was the first traveling cast back in 2004 that came through Chicago, and I was enchanted. Since then, I’ve seen it two more times, and that soundtrack remains one of my favorite pieces of music of ALL TIME! The moment the movie was announced, I was like “shut up and take my money.”

This sweet behind the scenes shows both Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande talking about how much they love this musical, and just how much their casting meant to them. Plus shows the moment when both were told by the director that they got the part (I may or may not have cried watching it).

Any other musical theatre lovers in the Y-Universe? Should we all go see Wicked (part 1) together this November?