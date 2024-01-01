Why You Need A Mini-Putt Course Around Your Office!

If you’re not having fun at work, are you in the right field? The other week, we were surprised by Inside Columbia Magazine with a mini-putt competition set-up across the office. By some source of luck, I was selected to compete! BEST DAY EVER!

I’m no golfer by any means, but I do love me some mini-putt. And to say I take it too seriously is an understatement. By no means was this a standard course. For example, one hole was to knock over your cup without disturbing the boss’s meeting. Tricky as the cup was pretty much right up against the boss’s door. Just a bit nerve-wrecking.

Catch the video below and check out the full article in Inside Columbia Magazine and on their website here. I competed as was still held in suspense by the article.

~Carson