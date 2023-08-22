What’s Up With Scooter Braun?

Last week rumors started flying that Justin Bieber had parted ways with his long time manager Scooter Braun…. both parties quickly denied the rumors, and that seemed to be that.

But now, we find out that J Balvin, Demi Lovato, and Ariana Grande have all parted ways with Scooter this year! Not only that, I had no idea that Idina Menzel was also being managed by Scooter Braun and SHE is no longer with him.

That’s a LOT of clients to drop him in a short amount of time, so my question is… what on earth is about to come out about Scooter? Do you think Taylor Swift is waiting with bated breath to see what “Karma” she breathed onto him?