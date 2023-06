What the heck?!?!?! Cosmo hiked to Cosmo and just wait til you see what he found in a tree!

Trees work to grow a little joy! Are you frustrated at work and looking for a little mental clarity?? Get outside and let the trees work!

My family and I love to be outside hiking, camping, biking and kayaking. I’ve always love the shade of a tree on a hot sunny day or the tree lined trails in Mid-Mo but I didn’t know just how much trees can help make our health better!