Way To Go Charlie!!!

cosmo 1 day ago The Cosmo and Kat Show Leave a comment

Charlie Phillips from Savanah, MO scores BIG at the Special Olympics World Games in Berlin

The MO power lifter is bringing home 4 medals back to the Show Me State!   3 silver and a bronze medal

Men’s Squat: Silver Medal – 162.5 kg | 358.25 lbs

Men’s Bench Press: Silver Medal – 115 kg | 253.5 lbs

Men’s Deadlift: Bronze Medal – 197.5 kg | 435.5 lbs

Men’s All-Around: Silver Medal

 

You have GOT to watch Charlie’s emotional speech after he won his medals!

 

 

 

