Way To Go Charlie!!!

Charlie Phillips from Savanah, MO scores BIG at the Special Olympics World Games in Berlin

The MO power lifter is bringing home 4 medals back to the Show Me State! 3 silver and a bronze medal

Men’s Squat: Silver Medal – 162.5 kg | 358.25 lbs

Men’s Bench Press: Silver Medal – 115 kg | 253.5 lbs

Men’s Deadlift: Bronze Medal – 197.5 kg | 435.5 lbs

Men’s All-Around: Silver Medal

You have GOT to watch Charlie’s emotional speech after he won his medals!

MUST-WATCH: Charlie Phillips gave it his all at the @SOWG_Berlin2023, and this interview with @kelseyriggs is EVERYTHING! All of the emotions! We are SO proud of you Charlie! #SOMOPremier #Cheer4USA

"My dream has come true, and I'm like @MichaelPhelps" pic.twitter.com/KoRWNEL2lj

— Special Olympics MO (@SOMissouri) June 23, 2023