Listen live
WHAT'S HOT:
Microphone
Microphone

Want a Piece of Pop Culture?

Kristin Monica 28 mins ago Kristin's Blog Leave a comment

You’ve likely heard by now that Cardi B got upset at a fan that threw a drink on her and chucked her microphone at the offender, but did you know that you can now BID on said microphone?

The DJ at the Vegas nightclub where it all went down started the bidding on eBay at $500 and as of the time of publishing this blog, it’s up to $92,900!

Now the proceeds are going to two charities: The Wounded Warrior Project and a local charity called Friendship Circle Las Vegas which helps teens with special needs!

So, are you bidding?

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Privacy Policy | Public File | Contest Rules | FCC Applications | Site by Zimmer Communications Zimmer
Copyright 2023, Y107. All Rights Reserved