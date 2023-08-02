Want a Piece of Pop Culture?

You’ve likely heard by now that Cardi B got upset at a fan that threw a drink on her and chucked her microphone at the offender, but did you know that you can now BID on said microphone?

The DJ at the Vegas nightclub where it all went down started the bidding on eBay at $500 and as of the time of publishing this blog, it’s up to $92,900!

Now the proceeds are going to two charities: The Wounded Warrior Project and a local charity called Friendship Circle Las Vegas which helps teens with special needs!

So, are you bidding?