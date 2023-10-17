Listen live
WHAT'S HOT:

Wanna Meet Jason Momoa?? Last Chance Today!

cosmo 1 day ago The Latest, Upcoming Events, Y107 Blogs Leave a comment

The Aquaman super star is gonna be in STL today  promoting his new line of vodka.

Momoa is a co-founder of the Melil Vodka Brand along with Blaine Halvorson and is currently out on a Vodka Revolution Tour which is coming to Missouri. Today ( 10/18)  you will have a chance to meet the movie star and get his signature on a Melil bottle.

 

TODAY    – Dierbergs (9555 Watson RD., Crestwood from 10 am – 11:30 am)

TODAY  – Total Wine & More (1781 Clarkson RD., Chesterfield 2 pm – 3:30 pm)

It is FREE to attend at each location but in order to meet Jason and get his autograph you must be 21+. You will also have a chance to score a one-of-a-kind bottle of Melil that you will be able to get signed by the co-founders.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Privacy Policy | Public File | Contest Rules | FCC Applications | Site by Zimmer Communications Zimmer
Copyright 2023, Y107. All Rights Reserved