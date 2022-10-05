USPS is Already Preparing for the Holiday Season

Here’s what you need to know:

First of all, most package delivery is going to be MORE expensive from now through January 22nd! Here’s a list of their prices so you can plan accordingly.

Second of all, if you’re shipping ANY gifts, you NEED to make sure to get them in by the USPS deadlines (and honestly, maybe earlier, because we’ve all had packages that were “supposed” to get there before Christmas and arrived a week after!) Here are those dates:

Dec 17 USPS Retail Ground service

Dec 17 First-Class Mail service including greeting cards

Dec 17 First-Class packages

Dec 19 Priority Mail

Dec 23 Priority Mail Express

The busiest time of year for USPS starts two weeks before Christmas with foot traffic at the post office beginning to increase the week of December 5 (so if you don’t love being shoulder to shoulder with strangers, maybe send your packages before December 5th).

Are you a last minute mailer during the holidays or are you good at planning in advance so your packages and cards arrive on time?