Two Callaway County Sheriff’s Deputies Shot In The Line Of Duty Need Your Help!

October 15, 2024 – Following the officer-involved shooting on Interstate 70, where two Callaway County Sheriff’s Office deputies sustained gunshot wounds, the Sheriff’s Office has been flooded with requests on how to provide assistance for the injured deputies and their families. Both deputies are facing a long road to recovery, with an estimated six months before they can return to full health.

The Sheriff’s Office has released the names of the deputies as Corporal Justin Bax and Deputy Gardner Pottorff.

The families of both deputies have partnered with The Chief Mason Griffith Foundation, which will oversee all donations. With the exception of standard credit card fees, 100% of the funds raised will go directly to benefit the deputies and their families.

While workers’ compensation and insurance will cover medical bills and part (66%) of their salaries, the deputies and their families will incur additional expenses during their recovery period. These donations will help ease the financial burden as they focus on healing.

Official Donation Links:

Deputy Pottorff – https://gcld.co/DZ8xpaZ

Corporal Bax – https://gcld.co/4gaGlwZ

Please be aware of fraudulent fundraising efforts that may appear on platforms such as GoFundMe or other websites. The links provided above are the only official donation sites for supporting the injured deputies.

The Callaway County Sheriff’s Office appreciates the overwhelming support from the community during this difficult time. We ask the public to keep both deputies and their families in their thoughts and prayers.