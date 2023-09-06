Tom Brady Has a New Job

Tom Brady has finally retired from football… for real this time. And he has a new job!

It’s hard to pivot careers, but this is a weird one in my opinion… Tom Brady is the new Strategic Advisor for Delta… yeah, like the airline.

I guess his qualifications were that his mother worked as a flight attendant? But really, the company said he will bring his “Expertise in teamwork, performance, and perseverance to the airline’s 90k employees.”

So moral of the story, if you’ve been looking at a job outside of your current career field, and you aren’t sure you’ll be considered a candidate for it, if Tom Brady can go from quarterback to Strategic Advisor of an airline, you can do ANYTHING! Go get ’em!

