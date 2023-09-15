This Fan Theory Says We SHOULDN’T Ship Travis Kelce and Taylor

When reports came out earlier this week that Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift were “quietly hanging out,” all Chiefs’ fans immediately shipped this. Would this mean the biggest pop star in the WORLD might be hanging out in Kansas City more?

But as user @stan.hathaway talks about on TikTok, that might NOT be a good thing! We know Tay is quite the mastermind of things, and we also know she’s originally from Pennsylvania and has been known to root for the Eagles, so could this all be just a long con to get her Eagles to win the Super Bowl over the reigning champs this year?

Watch this video, because even if it’s a far fetched theory, it is quite the entertaining journey to go down, and maybe we shouldn’t be rooting for Tay and Travis to get together!

What are your thoughts on this theory?