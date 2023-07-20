There’s a NEW MCU… The Mattel Cinematic Universe

You have been living under a rock if you didn’t know that there is a Barbie movie coming out tomorrow that’s been expected to gross over $140 million dollars. Their marketing of this movie has been off the charts! In a talk with the CEO of Mattel, he said “This was not about making a movie, this was about creating an iconic cultural moment.” Barbie is the first in the Mattel Cinematic Universe that has at least 45 film adaptations of iconic toys in development at the moment.

This includes the previously mentioned Barney movie… that’ll be targeted at millennials and showcase “millennial angst” whatever THAT means! And JJ Abrams will be in charge of a live action Hot Wheels movie.

Are you headed to the theatres to see Barbie this weekend or will you wait for the streaming release?