The Latest On The Search For Missing MU Student Riley Strain

A pair of Tik Tokers found his bank card along the Cumberland River. What is the latest in the search for 22 year-old Riley Strain.

The search continues in and along the Cumberland River in Nashville, TN for missing Mizzou student Riley Strain.

The latest breaking news in the case this weekend was that 2 women found his bank card along the river in an area littered with trash and other rubbish.

Nashville’s News Channel 5 has more

More video obtained from a Nashville smoke shop shows Riley clearly walking in some distress, holding his forehead on several occasions watch here.

His family is devastated and absolutely heartbroken. They also have a message of thanks to all of those who have helped search for