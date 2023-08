Lizzo has made her first public comments since she was hit with a lawsuit



UPDATE: Lizzo took to her gram to respond the the lawsuit

Lizzo has been sued by three former dancers, Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams and Noelle Rodriguez, who accuse her of sexual harassment and allege the singer and her production company created a hostile work environment. They make numerous charges including sexual, religious and racial harassment, disability discrimination, assault and false imprisonment.

