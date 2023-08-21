Cosmo & The Y107 Morning Show!

The Cosmo + Kat Show’s Back To School Shout Outs

Welcome back to school! Every morning Cosmo + Kat from the Y107 Morning Show will be giving shout outs to area schools. Want to hear your school or class on the air?? Cosmo + Kat are welcoming you back to school! Show your school spirit and get your friends a shout out LIVE on the air every morning with the Y107 Morning Show! Tell us your school or your teacher’s name and class/grade etc. “Mrs. Miller’s 3rd grade class at Y107 Elementary” email us your shout out Y107MorningShow@mailzimmer.com or txt 1 800 500 9107