Taylor Swift is Related to Which Famous Poet?

Taylor Swift’s songwriting skills have been called literal poetry, and now, it turns out, it’s in her genes!

In a report from NBC’s Today show, Ancestry.com has determined that Taylor Swift is related to American poet Emily Dickinson. They’re sixth cousins, three times removed.

According to Ancestry.com, both women are descendants of a 17th-century English immigrant who settled in Windsor, Connecticut. Taylor’s ancestors remained in Connecticut for six generations until they moved to Pennsylvania and started the Swift family bloodline.

Once news of the lineage broke, the Emily Dickinson Museum posted on Instagram that it was time for Taylor to visit them.

Do you have any distant, famous relatives in your bloodline?