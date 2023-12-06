Taylor Swift is TIME’s “Person of the Year”

This question comes up every year, mostly from non-fans of the picked person, but how does TIME pick the “Person of the Year”?

Well, according to them, it’s “the person or persons who most affected the news and our lives, for good or ill, and embodied what was important about the year.”

I don’t think you can argue, then, that Taylor Swift deserves that spot. You couldn’t go a WEEK without hearing about her, between the Eras Tour and starting to date Travis Kelce (which actually started just after she performed in KC, so… mark another point in the “KC won the Eras Tour” column), and her tour movie, and releasing several more “Taylor’s Version” albums… it was a BANNER year for Miss Taylor Swift!

Here’s the whole story if you want to read it. And of course, she posed with her cat, Benji, as a boa around her neck.