Get Into Your Taylor Swift Era

Kristin Monica- Afternoons on Y107, Madelyn Jones- Fashion Stylist with Inside Columbia Magazine

Taylor Swift’s Kansas City stop of the Eras Tour is ALMOST HERE! If you’re completely stuck on outfits, there are several places in Columbia that have the PERFECT pieces for you to make the biggest splash, no matter the Era you’re representing.

This collab between Y107 and Inside Columbia’s fashion expert, Madelyn Jones was so fun. Every piece pictured here is available right now at a local business in Columbia. We stopped at Fringe Western Wear, Kelly Fields, and The Tin Roof.

Debut Era (Taylor Swift)

Taylor’s debut era was what you would expect of a teenage country artist breaking into fame for the first time. This look is full of florals, sundresses, and of course, cute cowboy boots. Rocking the guitar earrings would make sure that when they think Taylor Swift, they think of you!

Fearless

Fearless is when Taylor started upping the glam effect. While it was still fully a country album, she rocked a LOT of gold. The signature look of this time period was a gold fringe flapper-style dress. Here’s what we picked out for the Fearless Era.

Red

Red told some deeply personal stories, and in the Taylor’s Version we got the long-awaited All Too Well (10 Minute Version). This look is pretty simple: RED!! Rock the red lipstick and wear the red shoes.

Speak Now

This is possibly the MOST important look for the weekend, as July 7th is also the drop date for Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) where we get six NEW tracks from the vault. The secret songs in the set are MOST LIKELY to be from this album. It was full of flowy, purple looks, but you can’t forget the sequins in ANY Taylor Era. If you’re rocking purple, everyone will know you’re repping Speak Now.

1989

This was the first album where Taylor officially declared herself a pop artist, shedding the good-girl country persona once and for all. There’s a lot that can be encompassed in this look, but you can’t go wrong with color! This Romper pictured below is flowy and comfortable with the perfect amount of sparkle! You can also pair short, metallic skirts and crop tops, thigh-high boots, and sequin jackets (although it’s going to be hot, so maybe take pictures with the jacket but leave it in the car).

Reputation

This was the album that came out after the Kim and Kanye drama. “My reputation’s never been worse” was a line from Delicate, and the whole vibe was moody, dark, and filled with the snake imagery that she owned after Kim directly called Taylor a snake. If you’re feeling moody, this is the perfect era to rep.

Lover

Lover was a stark contrast from Reputation in every way. A lot of pinks and reds, and you can’t forget heart sunglasses. There’s glam in everything Taylor does, so if your pinks also rock sequins, you’re still good on this look. Pair these looks with giant pink earrings and you’ll have a sweet look everyone will fall in love with you over.

Folklore

Folklore was a surprise drop album and was yet another completely different look and feel. For most of the album you can rock soft, cozy looks, like muted colors and maxi-dresses, but if you still want to glam Folklore up, take inspiration from the song “mirrorball” and dress like everyone’s favorite party décor!

Evermore

Evermore was the sister album to Folklore, but there was a different coziness. If fall colors are your jam, this might be the perfect era to rep, like this gorgeous burnt orange dress from Kelly Fields.

Midnights

Midnights is a return to pop after a folksy break, but it has a new sound, still. Taking inspiration from the song “Bejeweled,” rock the MOST glam, whether that’s multi-colored jewels and gems, purple and green sequins, or even rocking pearls on your shirt. Even if you’re dressing for revenge, there’s something for you in the Midnights era.

No matter the era, pair your look with a clear bag, no bigger than 12”x6”x12”, as that’s all that’s allowed in Arrowhead Stadium.

To be honest, with all the facets of Taylor Swift’s different eras and moods, you could show up in just about ANY outfit and be rockin’ the theme. Whatever outfit you choose, be sure to tag @insidecolumbiamagazine and @y107 in your photos because we want to see how you were a mastermind of the Eras!