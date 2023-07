At Taylor’s ‘Era’s Tour” stop in KC she treated fans to a brand new video from one of her vault tracks “I Can See You”. Check out the video and the cameo from Taylor Lautner (see his Arrowhead backflip here too!!!)

In the video which Taylor Swift directed see the stars Taylor Lautner, Joey King & Presley Cash help Swift pull off a heist of her master recordings! (She brought the 3 stars on stage Fri night in KC – see that video below!)