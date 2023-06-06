Taylor & Matty Split

Listen live
2 days ago

It’s over between Taylor Swift & Matty Healy after their short, whirl-wind romance.

The two were first linked together back in May and he was at several of her Eras Tour stops along the way.

“She had fun with him, but it was always casual,” a source added to People. “They are no longer romantically involved.”

He was seen hanging out with Tay-Tay’s dad Scott Swift and her friends Blake Lively and Gigi Hadid. He  also performed onstage with Taylor’s opening act Phoebe Bridgers.

 

Taylor’s Eras Tour continues this weekend in Detroit and will be in KC at GEHA Field Arrowhead Stadium on July 7 & 8th

 

