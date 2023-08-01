Taylor LOVES Truckers

… at least the 50 she has employed to drive her massive set and equipment around to each stop!

Taylor Swift is working her way to another record: Highest grossing tour of ALL TIME! Her Eras tour has generated $1 BILLION dollars in revenue just in this country. After her LA stop, she jumps to the Mexican leg of the tour and in 2024 will be headed to Europe, so I feel like nabbing that spot is inevitable! The current highest-grossing tour of all time is Elton Johns Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour which started in 2018 and concluded this year!

Naturally, tours like this take a lot of people, not just the artist, to pull off, and Taylor’s tour includes 50 truckers who drive her stage and equipment to each show each week. As a result of their hard work, Taylor has reportedly bonused each of them $100,000! She also gave bonuses to musicians, dancers, sound and lighting tech, and other professionals on the job with her. No reports on how much, but it’s apparently a “very generous amount.”

Taylor… can I apply for your tour online, orrrr…..