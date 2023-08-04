Taylor Is Coming Back To US Fall of ’24

“Turns Out It’s Not The End Of An Era” – Taylor Swift

Taylor’s “Eras Tour” is wrapping up it’s US run this week in LA before she is off to Mexico and then Europe. Now Taylor has announced she is coming back to North America!

Oct. 18-20: Miami, Hard Rock Stadium

Oct. 25-27: New Orleans, Caesars Superdome

Nov. 1-3: Indianapolis, Lucas Oil Stadium

Nov. 14-16, Nov. 21-23: Toronto, Rogers Centre

How to get Taylor Swift tickets

Verified Fan registration is currently open until 4 p.m. cdt Aug. 5 for all of the newly announced shows. It does not matter when you register, as long as it is before the window closes. Fans can register at ticketmaster.com.