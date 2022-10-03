Taco Tuesday Is Gonna Be Even Bigger Tomorrow

Here’s where to get some sweet taco deals tomorrow for National Taco Day.

TACO BELL

Taco Bell is celebrating National Taco Day with the one-day-only return of its taco subscription service, the Taco Lover’s Pass, on Oct. 4.

For a flat $10 fee, the pass allows you to order one of seven tacos — the Crunchy Taco, Crunchy Taco Supreme, Soft Taco, Soft Taco Supreme, Spicy Potato Soft Taco, Doritos Locos Tacos and the Doritos Locos Tacos Supreme — daily for 30 days.

The Taco Lover’s Pass will be available exclusively on the Taco Bell app. While you’re there, vote for the return of one of Taco Bell’s discontinued menu items, either the Double Decker Taco or the Enchirito.

Voting continues through Oct. 6, with the winner appearing on menus on Oct. 7.

Here are some AMAZING local spots to go for tacos tomorrow

FUZZY’S TACO SHOP

Score $1.50 tacos all day at Fuzzy’s where you can also enter to win free tacos for a year: Every order placed on the Fuzzy’s Taco Shop app on Oct. 4 is automatically entered into an Oct.10 drawing, with 100 winners notified via email. You can also scan your receipt from that day into the app.

TACO JOHN’S

Taco John’s Bigger Bolder Rewards loyalty program get a free beef Taco Bravo with any purchase in-store, online or through the Taco John’s App. “This year, National Taco Day is falling on Taco Tuesday so we’re upping our game even more, we take Taco Tuesday so seriously that we trademarked the holiday,” Taco John’s Chief Marketing Officer Barry Westrum said.