Support First Responders With The Cosmo & Kat Show

Have Dinner With Cosmo + Kat

Come out & join Cosmo & Kat from the Y107 Morning Show for a night of dinner, dancing, and supporting first responders!

First Responder Support You Have My Heart Dinner & Dance will be a celebration of our communities’ heroes, as well as an event to raise funds and awareness for First Responder Support so that they can continue to serve the citizens of Boone County.

Bid now to sit with Cosmo + Kat

Event Details:

Date: Thursday, February 16th, 2023

Time: 5:30 PM

Location: The Atrium on Tenth 22 North 10th Street Columbia, MO 65201

Requested Attire: Black tie for men and red dress for women

Get tickets and learn more here

If you can’t make it, you can donate to First Responders Support here.